Apple TV+ Just Dropped Its July MLB Lineup

Apple and Major League Baseball have released the “Friday Night Baseball” schedule for July 2025. The series, returning exclusively to Apple TV+, features doubleheaders streamed live every Friday across more than 60 countries and regions. Viewers will see a mix of high-profile rivalries and rising team matchups in a format aimed at reaching both longtime fans and new audiences.

The July slate begins with an Independence Day special on July 4. The St. Louis Cardinals will visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field with a first pitch at 2:20 p.m. ET. Later that evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:07 p.m. ET.

On July 11, the Detroit Tigers will host the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. ET, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET. No games will be held on July 18, coinciding with the MLB All-Star break. The series resumes on July 25 when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. That evening closes with the Kansas City Royals hosting the Cleveland Guardians at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Apple is continuing its collaboration with MLB Network to deliver broadcasts produced by an Emmy-winning team. Games include multiple camera angles, 5.1 surround sound, and Spatial Audio for Apple device users. On-field microphones and natural stadium sound are intended to provide an immersive experience.

Apple TV+ subscribers in the United States and Canada can also listen to radio broadcasts from both home and away teams during the stream. The games are accessible through the Apple TV app, which works on Apple devices and other platforms, including certain smart TVs, game consoles, and streaming sticks. Apple TV+ is available at $9.99 per month, and new users can start with a seven-day trial. Anyone who recently activated a new Apple device may qualify for three free months of the service.

In addition to the live games, Apple TV+ hosts related baseball content, including “MLB Big Inning,” a nightly highlights show with live look-ins, and pre- and postgame analysis. Fans can also browse recaps, interviews, and classic games through the app.

Looking Ahead to Summer Baseball

Apple’s commitment to Friday night broadcasts continues to signal its investment in live sports content. This July’s matchups highlight both historic rivalries and teams building momentum mid-season. The move also reinforces Apple’s strategy to offer sports fans a viewing experience that goes beyond cable and conventional platforms. With the season heating up and playoff pictures starting to form, these games promise added significance for teams trying to gain ground before August.

Apple’s official newsroom confirmed all game times and streaming details in a statement released on June 6.