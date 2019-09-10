Apple TV+ Launching November 1 for $4.99 a Month

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1, 2019, Tim Cook announced at Apple’s ‘By Innovation Only Event’. It will cost $4.99 per month.

Apple TV+ in 100 Countries

The first shows will start in November to subscribers in 100 countries. Along with the aggressive price point, subscribers get a month free. Furthermore, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod from September 10 will get a year for free.

Shows will be available online and offline, ad-free and on-demand. Most series are set to launch with three episodes. A new episode will roll land each week. However, full seasons of some series will be available all at once.

The service will be available on the Apple TV app on some 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs. It will become available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms on a future date.