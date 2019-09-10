Apple Confirms Release Dates for iOS 13, iOS 13.1, iPadOS

Apple is releasing iOS 13 on September 19, just a day before the new iPhones ship. However, you’ll have to wait until September 30 for the release of iPadOS. Meanwhile, iOS 13.1 will also be released on September 30, with “additional software features.”

iOS 13 Features

Dark Mode

Photos: Photos tab, smart photo previews, contextual transitions, birthday mode, hide duplicates, better search, and more.

Camera: High-Key Mono, adjust Portrait Lighting intensity, and more.

App location permissions, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth privacy enhancements, location controls for shared photos, and more.

Sign In with Apple

Rebuilt Apple Maps

Smarter Siri

Built-in Shortcuts app

Much More

iOS 13 Device Support

iPhones : iPod touch (7th gen) iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS/XS Max.

: iPod touch (7th gen) iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS/XS Max. iPads : iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5, iPad (5th gen), iPad (6th gen), 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

