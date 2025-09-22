Apple TV+ October Lineup: All the New Must-See Shows and Movies

Following a September focused on major returning hits, Apple TV+ is shifting its focus in October to a slate of brand-new original series and films. The month is packed with high-profile dramas, thrilling mysteries, and insightful documentaries starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

New Movies and Documentaries

The month kicks off with the dramatic film “The Lost Bus” on October 3. Directed by Paul Greengrass, it stars Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera in a harrowing story inspired by real events, following a school bus driver and a teacher attempting to save children from a deadly wildfire.

October will also feature two major documentaries. “Mr. Scorsese,” a portrait of the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, arrives on October 17, offering unrestricted access to his archives and new interviews with collaborators. On October 24, “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” debuts, in which Ben Stiller explores the lives and careers of his iconic comedian parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Brand New Series Premiering in October

The kids and family series “The Sisters Grimm” premieres on October 3, following two orphaned sisters as they navigate a town filled with fairy tale characters. Crime thriller fans can look forward to “The Last Frontier,” arriving on October 10. The series stars Jason Clarke as a U.S. marshal in Alaska whose quiet jurisdiction is shattered when a prison transport plane crashes, unleashing dozens of violent inmates.

Closing out the month’s new offerings is the drama “Down Cemetery Road” on October 29. Starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, the series follows a private investigator and a neighbor who team up to find a missing girl after a house explosion, uncovering a complex conspiracy in their quiet Oxford suburb.

Highly Anticipated Returning Shows

Mid-month, the highly anticipated third season of the comedy “Loot” premieres on October 15. Maya Rudolph returns as Molly Wells, who is now thriving as the head of her philanthropic foundation. The new season picks up after she impulsively boarded her private jet, leaving her personal and professional relationships in flux.

Alongside these premieres, subscribers can expect new episodes of currently airing series. The British espionage drama “Slow Horses” continues its run, as does the flagship drama “The Morning Show,” ensuring a steady stream of content throughout October. Other shows like “Invasion,” “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” and “The Savant” will also continue to release new episodes.