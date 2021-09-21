A first proper, albeit brief, look at the forthcoming Apple TV+ show The Problem With Jon Stewart was released Tuesday. It shows the host tackling a range of topics such as veteran care and supporting the American working class. It was also confirmed that the accompanying podcast will launch on September 30, the same day as the television show.

First Look at ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’, Coming to Apple TV+

Until now, we have only had a couple of trailers, neither of which gave huge insight into what will actually be on the show. The first look gives us (a little bit) more:

