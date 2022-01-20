Apple TV+: ‘The Sky is Everywhere’ to Premiere Valentine’s Weekend

The Sky is Everywhere will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 11, Valentine’s Day weekend, it was announced Thursday. The film stars Grace Kaufman as a musical prodigy and is directed by Josephine Decker. Jason Segel and Cherry Jones are also in the cast.

Ms. Kaufman’s character is Lennie Walker. Aged 17, she battles with grief following the unexpected loss of her sister. She is drawn to the new guy at school, Joe Fontaine, but an increasingly complicated relationship with her late sister’s boyfriend affects this new love.

An official trailer has also been released:

The Sky is Everywhere is part of an ongoing relationship between entertainment firm A24 and Apple. It is based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, who adapted the work into a script.