Apple TV+ to Joins Rival Streamers at TCA Winter Press Tour

Apple TV+ will go head-to-head against its rival streamers at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Tour. The service will feature on January 12th, the final days of the 12-day event.

Apple TV+ at the TCA’s

Other streaming services on the tour include Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Notably, Netflix has so far declined to attend the high-profile industry event.

Apple declined to confirm what it will preview. However, As IndieWire noted, it’s fair to issue the Apple TV+ slot will preview forthcoming shows like Mythic Quest, Visible, and Little America.

Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are also set to show-off a number of projects on their allotted preview days. For example, Amazon Prime Video will preview Hunters, starring Al Pacino and the second series of Homecoming. Hulu will host a panel on its documentary on Hillary. It will also provide information on the series The Great, about Catherin the Great, and Normal People.