CES 2020: Eve Cam Works With HomeKit Secure Video

Today smart home company Eve Systems announced a product called Eve Cam, an indoor camera made exclusively for HomeKit Secure Video.

Announced last year HomeKit Secure Video uses on-device processing to analyze your video footage to determine if people or pets are present. Recording video for one camera requires a 200GB iCloud storage plan, and you’ll need a 2TB storage plan to support up to five cameras.

Features

The 150° camera and high-def 1080p resolution give you an unmistakably clear view

Thanks to infrared night vision, you’ll be able to tell whether you have an intruder in the house, or your kids are raiding the refrigerator

Using the integrated microphone and speaker, you can talk to whoever is in your home at any time

With the 360° x 180° adjustable, magnetic camera base, you can easily install Eve Cam just about anywhere

Specifications & requirements: iPhone or iPad with iOS/iPadOS 13.3 or later. Home hub: HomePod with iOS 13.3 or Apple TV with tvOS 13.3 or later. 200 GB iCloud storage plan to record and receive notifications when people/pets/vehicles are recognized. Power: 5 V, 1 A max. (USB). Wireless Connection: WLAN (2.4 GHz/5 GHz). Dimensions: 4.8 x 2.6 x 2.4 in

Eve Cam will be available in April 2020 for US$149.95.

