Apple Umeda Store to Open July 26 in Osaka, New Wallpapers Released

Apple will open a new retail location, Apple Umeda, at the Grand Front shopping complex in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, July 26. This marks the company’s first store in the Umeda district, a key commercial hub known for its dense traffic.

To mark the opening, Apple released a new set of device wallpapers featuring custom artwork inspired by the Apple logo.

The designs are available for:

The design offers a fresh visual style for users worldwide, regardless of whether they’re near the new location.

Custom Wallpaper Marks the Occasion

As with previous store launches, Apple is using original digital art to commemorate the Umeda opening. The stylized Apple logo artwork adds a local cultural touch, aligning with Apple’s global approach to regional store design and marketing.

Users can access the wallpapers directly through the Apple Umeda store page. The page detects your device and provides the matching version of the wallpaper.

This new store will be Apple’s second in Osaka, joining the existing Shinsaibashi location. The expansion signals a steady commitment to the Japanese market, even as Apple slows the pace of new store launches globally.

Apple confirmed the launch date and shared the wallpaper release on its official website, where more information about the new store and its features is available. The announcement follows Apple’s long-standing practice of offering creative assets with store openings to engage its wider audience.