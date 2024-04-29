Apple Vision Pro 2 Reportedly Won’t Come Until End of 2026

If you’ve been holding off your purchase of the Apple Vision in anticipation of a successor, there might be some disappointing news. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple may delay launching Vision Pro 2 until the end of 2026.

In his Power On newsletter, he writes that Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro roadmap doesn’t anticipate a second-generation model until the end of 2026. More importantly, he had previously reported in February that the next-generation device was at least 18 months away.

On top of suggestions from Gurman, it corroborates previous reports from TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that Vision Pro 2 models may not hit mass production until 2027.

Gurman doesn’t detail specifics but suggests that Apple is “trying to figure out a way to bring a cheaper version [of Apple Vision Pro] to market before [releasing Vision Pro 2]”. However, the company appears perplexed about reducing costs. Last week, it was also reported that Apple is struggling to sell new Vision Pro headsets in the U.S. as demands are touching new lows.

Plus, there could be many reasons why Apple might want to delay the release of Apple Vision Pro 2, and the higher starting price tag of $3,500 could be one of them. The current Apple Vision Pro costs the company about $1,542 to produce one, and Cupertino might want to reduce the manufacturing cost. But it doesn’t seem feasible, so Apple is also reportedly exploring partnerships with two Chinese display suppliers to mitigate the $456 expense associated with its mixed-reality headset’s 4K micro-OLED panels.

That said, Apple Vision Pro has not yet been officially released in several regions. The upcoming launch will include Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, Apple plans to introduce the Vision Pro in more countries before WWDC in June. There’s speculation about a potential release in China as early as next month.

