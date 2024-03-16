Apple Vision Pro App Store is Now Browsable From Any Device

If you don’t already own an Apple Vision Pro but want to see what apps are available for the headset before buying, Apple just made your life easier. On Friday, March 16, the company quietly launched a web-based version of the App Store for visionOS.

Getting to the web-based App Store for visionOS is simple, as it’s available from Apple’s homepage. First noted by 9to5Mac, once you get to the new experience, you’ll see most things about the app just like you might for a Mac App Store, iPhone, or iPad App Store listing on the web. That means you’ll see screenshots and screen recordings of the app running, and be able to browse through curated collections like “What’s New,” “Hot This Week.” and “The Best Apps for Apple Vision Pro.” You can even see the iPad and iPhone Apps that run on Vision Pro. A sample listing for Amaze VR Concerts: Immersive 3D can be seen below.

Note that you’ll still see changelogs and what’s new, Ratings and Reviews, and the App Privacy and developer information for a specific app. Apps only available for Apple Vision Pro have a mark on the top indicating that “This app is only available for Apple Vision Pro.”

Considering that the Apple Vision Pro was only launched a month and a half ago, Apple launching a web-based experience for the headset’s App Store is pretty big. It will give developers a bigger space to showcase their apps. Before buying the headset, customers can also factor app availability into their purchasing decisions.