Apple Vision Pro Will Soon Be Available in These Countries

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has been available for purchase in the United States since February 2, and it is now looking as though it could come to some other countries soon. Noted by MacRumors, Apple is working on adding new languages to the headset’s virtual keyboard, which teases the headset launching in the countries that speak the respected added languages.

In total, there’s new code in VisionOS suggesting support for six different languages. The languages include Cantonese, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Korean. These languages have been localized to Canada, France, and Germany. Variants of English have also been localized for Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and the UK, suggesting the headset could be coming there. That’s in addition to other countries like China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

It isn’t the first time that we’ve heard Apple Vision Pro could be coming to some new countries soon. Earlier in the month, Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the best when it comes to Apple rumors, mentioned that the headset could expand to more markets before June. He also mentioned sales numbers and return rates for the headset, finding that most people who purchased the headset ended up keeping it.