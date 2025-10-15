Apple Vision Pro to Add PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Support in November

Apple is turning Apple Vision Pro into a more capable gaming device with official PlayStation VR2 Sense controller support arriving in November. You will not need a new headset to join in, because Apple plans to enable third-party controller support in a visionOS 26 update before sales begin.

Apple tied the timing to new hardware news, yet kept the spotlight on input. The company said, “PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and Controller Charging Station will be available for $249.95 (U.S.) from the Apple Store online in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11.” You can treat that line as the practical start date for playing Vision Pro titles with Sony’s precise motion controllers.

Apple also refreshed the headset line with the M5 chip, while assuring existing owners that accessories can carry much of the new experience forward. You can buy the new Dual Knit Band separately for $99, giving your current headset a more balanced fit without replacing the core device.

Accessories and availability

Creative work gets attention next week when Logitech Muse ships alongside the M5 Apple Vision Pro. Apple said, “Logitech Muse is now available to pre-order for $129.95 (U.S.) from logitech.com and the Apple Store online,” adding that availability begins Wednesday, October 22. You will use Muse to draw, annotate, and interact in space with pressure sensitivity, a force-sensing button, and real-time haptics.

The bigger story still points to November and your games. Apple’s native controller support in visionOS 26 finally matches the headset’s excellent screens with equally precise input. You gain familiar triggers, accurate hand presence, and reliable tracking for action titles and immersive apps. Apple closed the loop by noting new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models with M5, but the headline for Vision Pro users remains simple. You will play with PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers on Vision Pro starting in November.