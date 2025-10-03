Apple Wallet’s Car Key is about to reach 13 more automakers

Apple plans to widen iPhone and Apple Watch car keys to 13 additional brands. If you drive Acura, Cadillac, Chery, Chevrolet, GMC, Hongqi, Lucid, Porsche, Rivian, Smart, Tata, Voyah, or WEY, you are on deck. Apple did not give a date, but the expansion follows steady progress since the feature launched in 2020.

Car keys in Wallet already work with select models from Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and others. Support varies by car. Some cars unlock as you walk up with your phone in your pocket. Others require a tap near a reader or limit you to remote lock and unlock. You get the basics either way, but the experience changes by brand and model.

What changes for you

Expect a staggered rollout. Apple has flipped some switches on its side. In late August, Apple’s configuration files showed Rivian activation for second-generation R1T and R1S, with Rivian expected to enable it on vehicles. Apple’s backend also now references Smart and Voyah, hinting they are near the front of the queue. If you own one of these cars, watch for a software update or a dealer notice.

The technology is built on the Car Connectivity Consortium’s Digital Key standard. Version 3.0 added Ultra Wideband for hands-free passive entry. The group is already testing Digital Key 4.0, which should tighten reliability and interoperability. That matters for you because passive entry and sharing keys with family are the features people use most.

Here’s the full “coming soon” list again for clarity:

Acura

Cadillac

Chery

Chevrolet

GMC

Hongqi

Lucid

Porsche

Rivian

Smart

Tata

Voyah

WEY

Apple’s public list of supported models lags behind reality, so do not rely on that page alone. Check with your automaker or dealer for exact trims and years. Then add the key in Wallet and enable Express Mode so you can unlock without waking your phone. If your vehicle supports passive entry, you will unlock as you approach and lock when you walk away.

One more note. iOS 26 also brings new CarPlay upgrades, with video playback when parked via AirPlay in supported cars, clicking a screenshot without hassle. Your next vehicle will do more with your iPhone, both on the dash and at the door.