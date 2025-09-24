“Apple warns iPhone users” is trending again — here’s why

A fresh wave of headlines claims Apple is warning iPhone owners about Google Chrome. The spark this week is a republished Forbes column urging users to stop using Chrome on privacy grounds, not an official Apple advisory.

Why people are searching: The wording (“Apple warns…”) makes it sound like a system alert or support bulletin. In reality, it’s media framing of a privacy take about Chrome’s tracking model — a debate that flares whenever Chrome updates or cookie policies make news.

Reality check: Apple has not issued a universal “delete Chrome” warning. Apple’s actual security warnings lately have been targeted spyware alerts sent to specific at-risk users, which are unrelated to Chrome.

What to do right now