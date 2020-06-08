Apple Watch ECG Function Looks to be Heading to Brazil and Japan

The Apple Watch ECG features looks set to become available to users in Japan and Brazil. That’s according to recent government filings, the details of which emerged over the weekend (via MacRumors).

Apple Watch ECG Coming to New Territories

The ECG feature measures the electrical activity of a user’s heart. Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) recently added Apple to its list of “certified entities.” That likely is related to the health feature. Meanwhile, Apple was registered in Brazil back on March 25. It all indicates that there will be an update to watchOS that brings the ECG function to those countries in the not too distant future. It is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 in select countries: