Apple Watch Hypertension Alerts Roll Out in Canada and Singapore

Apple has expanded its Hypertension Notifications feature to users in Canada and Singapore. The tool, built into the latest Apple Watch models, alerts users when signs of high blood pressure appear over time. The expansion follows regulatory clearance in both countries, marking another step in Apple’s health technology rollout.

How It Works

The feature relies on data collected by the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor. Using machine learning, it tracks how your blood vessels react to heartbeats and evaluates this data over 30-day cycles. If the watch detects consistent patterns that suggest hypertension, you’ll receive a notification through the Health app on your iPhone.

Apple clarified that the feature does not measure blood pressure directly. Instead, it provides behavioral cues and health insights to prompt users to take medical or lifestyle action. It doesn’t require calibration and doesn’t display numerical readings, setting it apart from traditional blood pressure monitors.

Supported Devices and Global Availability

The feature is now active for users in Canada. Apple confirmed that Singapore and Bahrain are also part of today’s rollout. Hypertension Notifications are available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3 models running watchOS 26. It is not available on the Apple Watch SE lineup.

Apple first launched this feature in the United States and more than 150 countries last month. The company said it validated the algorithm through extensive studies involving over 100,000 participants and further tested it in a clinical trial of more than 2,000 people.

Apple describes this addition as part of its ongoing effort to use wearable data to empower users. By expanding health insights globally, the company continues to position Apple Watch as a proactive health companion rather than just a fitness tracker.