Apple Watch Series 11 Brings Hypertension Alerts and Sleep Scoring

Apple Watch has always been more than a timepiece. It’s a health tool worn by millions of people every day. With Apple Watch Series 11, the focus is sharper than ever: detecting hypertension and improving sleep. These two additions turn the most popular watch in the world into an even stronger ally for your well-being.

Hypertension Detection

High blood pressure is one of the world’s most widespread health problems. It affects more than a billion adults, and it often goes unnoticed until serious complications arise. Apple calls it a “silent killer,” and that’s where Series 11 steps in.

Using the Optical Heart Sensor and a new algorithm trained on data from over 100,000 participants, the watch looks for long-term patterns that may suggest chronic hypertension. The data is reviewed over rolling 30-day periods, and if the system spots consistent signs, it will notify you.

Apple says this feature could identify over a million undiagnosed cases in its first year. For many, that alert could be the difference between ignoring a hidden problem and taking action with a doctor. The rollout will begin this month in 150 countries, including the U.S. and Europe, pending regulatory approval.

Sleep Score

Sleep tracking on Apple Watch isn’t new, but Series 11 takes it further. Beyond logging duration and consistency, the new Sleep Score analyzes the quality of your rest. It looks at how long you slept, how often you woke up, and the balance of time spent in each stage of sleep.

Each morning, you’ll get a clear score and a breakdown of what influenced it. The scoring method was built with guidance from the World Sleep Society and tested against more than five million nights of sleep data from Apple’s Heart and Movement Study. You’ll see the data in the Sleep app and track progress over time in the Health app on iPhone. The goal isn’t just to record your sleep but to help you understand how to make it more restorative.

Design and Durability

Health is the headline, but the hardware still matters. Series 11 is Apple’s thinnest watch yet. It’s lighter on the wrist but tougher on the outside thanks to IONX glass and a ceramic coating that’s twice as scratch-resistant as before. That makes it better suited for daily wear and active lifestyles.

Connectivity and Software

Apple is also pushing Series 11 forward with 5G connectivity. A new modem and antenna setup give you stronger coverage and more efficient power use. With watchOS 6, you’ll see new faces like Flow, which bends liquid glass numerals across the display, and XactoGraph, a modern spin on a regulator clock.