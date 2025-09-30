Apple Watch SE 3: New Gesture Controls Explained (Double Tap + Wrist Flick)

Quick answer: Apple Watch SE 3 adds two system gestures—Double Tap and Wrist Flick—for one-hand control. Double Tap lets you trigger the primary action in many apps (answer a call, play/pause media, advance Smart Stack). Wrist Flick quickly dismisses alerts like timers, calls, and notifications. Both live under Settings → Gestures on the watch, and both work out of the box on SE 3.

What Double Tap does on SE 3

Double-tap your thumb and index finger twice to:

Answer/End calls , Play/Pause music or Skip (customizable).

, music or (customizable). Advance or Select in Smart Stack (customizable per preference).

in Smart Stack (customizable per preference). Trigger the primary button in many Apple apps for faster, one-hand actions.

Want step-by-step setup and customization? See our guide: How to use Double Tap on Apple Watch.

What Wrist Flick adds

Turn your wrist away from you and back to instantly dismiss an incoming call, timer, alarm, or notification—handy when your other hand is busy. This is separate from Raise to Wake and works even when you’re not tapping the screen.

Where to turn gestures on/off

On Apple Watch SE 3: Settings → Gestures

Double Tap: Choose Playback action (Play/Pause or Skip) and Smart Stack behavior (Advance or Select).

Choose action (Play/Pause or Skip) and behavior (Advance or Select). Wrist Flick: Toggle on/off.

Tip: If Double Tap doesn’t respond, make sure Low Power Mode and Sleep Focus are off and that AssistiveTouch gestures are disabled.

How these differ from AssistiveTouch

AssistiveTouch remains in Accessibility for pinch/clench navigation and a motion pointer. It’s powerful for hands-free control, but note: when AssistiveTouch hand gestures are active, the universal Double Tap is temporarily unavailable. Pick one system at a time for best results.

For broader watchOS changes that shape how these feel, read our watchOS 26 vs 11 comparison.

Best ways to use SE 3 gestures (real life)

On a call: Double Tap to answer while carrying groceries.

Double Tap to answer while carrying groceries. During workouts: Double Tap to skip tracks; Wrist Flick to clear an alert mid-run.

Double Tap to skip tracks; Wrist Flick to clear an alert mid-run. Glanceable info: Double Tap through the Smart Stack when your other hand is full.

Considering SE 3 overall? Here’s our quick look at what the model adds across the board: Apple Watch SE 3 brings new features and 5G and our Apple Watch 11 vs SE buyer’s guide.

