Apple Watch Users With WatchOS 10 Reportedly Facing Extreme Battery Life and Draining Issues

Apple Watch users are reporting significantly reduced battery life after updating to watchOS 10, with some models draining as quickly as 4-5 hours. The issue appears to be affecting users across various Apple Watch models, including Series 4, 5, 7, and even the as new as Series 9.

While some users have found relief with updates to the latest version of watchOS (10.4.1), others continue to experience the drain. Reddit has many complaints, with users showing their frustrations and searching for solutions.

The culprit behind the battery drain remains unclear as of now. Bugs in watchOS 10, particularly the initial releases (10.0 and 10.1), are a prime suspect. Background app refresh or buggy apps themselves could also be contributing to the problem.

Several potential solutions have emerged from user discussions:

Updating to watchOS 10.4.1: Updating to the latest software seems to have addressed the issue for some users.

Restarting or restoring your Apple Watch might eliminate software glitches causing the drain.

Disabling specific apps one by one can help pinpoint the culprit behind the battery drain.

For some users, unpairing and then repairing their Apple Watch to their iPhones resolved the problem.

One should know that battery health naturally degrades over time. However, some users with older Apple Watch models report good battery life despite the update, which clearly shows that the issue might not be solely hardware-related. Cuurenlty the fix seems to be on hit and trial method, but if your Apple Watch with WatchOS 10 is charging slow, here’s how you can fix it.

Apple has not commented on this as of now. Hopefully, Apple will note this and provide the fix in the upcoming update. Have you also been facing battery-draining issues with your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.