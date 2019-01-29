Apple Welcomed Female Developers to Apple Park for its first Entrepreneur Camp

Apple welcomed the participants in its inaugural Entrepreneur Camp to Apple Park Monday. 11 female-founded app development companies attended the program, designed to support female app creators.

Attendees at the inaugural Entrepreneur Camp at Apple Park

Intense 2-Week Program

Entrepreneur Camp lasts 2 weeks. Participants work with experts and engineers at Apple on their apps. Sessions focussing on design, technology and App Store marketing are also included in the program. Apple said it will help the developers participating take advantage of its latest technologies such as the A12 Bionic chip, Core ML, and ARKit. Participants also received two-tickets to WWDC and a year’s complimentary membership of the Apple Developer Program.

Launching the program, Esther Hare, Apple’s Senior Director of Worldwide Developer Marketing and the executive sponsor of Women@Apple said: “We hope that this program helps to inspire women around the world to learn to code, join the iOS development community and share in the thriving app economy.”

Female-Founded Firms

Entrepreneur Camp will take place each quarter. Up to 20 companies will be accepted in each round. A company must be founded, co-founded, or led by a woman to be eligible. The product development team must also have at least one woman in it. The apps selected for the first session of Entrepreneur Camp are:

Bites by Warehouse Apps

Camille by Ohhh

CUCO: Lembrete de Medicamentos by CUCO Health

Deepr by Mental Mobile

D’efekt by Tatevik Gasparyan, Nané Toumanian and Vahagn Khachikyan

Hopscotch by Hopscotch Technologies

LactApp by LactApp Women Health

Pureple by Iceclip LLC

Statues of the La Paz Malecón by Estudio Chispa

WeParent by FamTerra Inc

Seneca Connect by Seneca Women

The first Entrepreneur Camp session came as Apple revealed that developers have earned $120 billion from the App Store since its 2008 launch. Over a quarter of that was earned in the last year.