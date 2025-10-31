Apple Will Donate to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Melissa

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple will donate to relief efforts after Hurricane Melissa devastated parts of the Caribbean this week. In a brief post on X, he wrote that Apple’s “hearts go out to all of those impacted” and that the company will contribute to work “on the ground.” The post did not disclose an amount.

The storm left widespread destruction and a rising death toll across Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. Cook’s announcement follows Apple’s pattern of responding to major disasters with financial support. Apple-focused outlets noted the pledge shortly after it went live on X.

Apple’s record on giving

Apple points to its Employee Giving program as a core part of its philanthropy. According to Apple’s Newsroom, the program had raised more than $880 million for nearly 44,000 organizations by December 2022, with Apple matching employee donations and volunteer hours.

The company has also promoted disaster-relief drives on its platforms in past crises, often channeling contributions through established humanitarian partners. Today’s pledge fits that approach, even if the company has not yet detailed the size or the mechanics of the Melissa donation.

Relief operations now shift to clearing roads, restoring power, and supplying basic goods. Officials and aid groups warn that recovery will take time, given the damage to homes, farms, and critical infrastructure across multiple islands.