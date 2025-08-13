Apple’s $2.5B Housing Plan Shows More Progress Than Meta, Google

Apple has outpaced rivals Google and Meta in delivering on billion-dollar pledges to boost affordable housing in Silicon Valley. Six years after the three companies announced large-scale commitments, Apple has spent more than $1.6 billion of its $2.5 billion plan, funding the creation or preservation of over 10,000 affordable housing units, offering financial help to at-risk residents, and supporting first-time homebuyers.

Apple’s 2019 initiative included $300 million worth of company-owned land in San Jose for affordable housing, though the company has yet to provide an update on that part of the plan. Still, its financial outlay has far exceeded that of Google and Meta, which have lagged in deploying their promised funds. Apple’s vice president of global real estate and facilities, Kristina Raspe, said the company is working with partners statewide to expand housing access.

Meta and Google Lag Behind

Meta pledged $1 billion in 2019 but has spent only about $200 million, largely through a $150 million loan fund for extremely low-income housing. A $250 million partnership with California’s state government to develop housing on state-owned land remains without a public progress update.

Google also pledged $1 billion, including $750 million worth of land in San Jose, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale to support at least 15,000 new homes. While approvals exist for 12,900 homes across three mixed-use developments, construction has yet to start. Google is now exploring selling one major site in Mountain View due to changes in real estate needs under hybrid work.

According to the Wall Street Journal, both Google and Meta’s projects remain in early stages, while Apple has moved more quickly to release funds and start projects.

Outside Silicon Valley, Amazon has delivered more than $2.2 billion in affordable housing assistance since 2021 in Seattle, Arlington, and Nashville, later pledging another $1.4 billion. Microsoft has also fully allocated its $750 million Seattle-area housing fund.

In Silicon Valley, however, Apple’s housing plan stands out for making visible progress where its tech peers have stalled.