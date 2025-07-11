Apple’s 2025 EU ‘Back to School’ Offer: Free AirPods, Upgrades, and More

Apple has rolled out its 2025 ‘Back to School’ promotion across Europe. The offer runs from July 10 to October 21 and is available to university students, teachers, and education staff. Buyers must verify eligibility through UNiDAYS or Apple’s education portal before purchasing via the Apple Education Store online or at physical locations.

The deal includes a choice of free or discounted accessories when purchasing select Mac or iPad models. Buyers can select AirPods (3rd Gen) at no cost, upgrade to AirPods Pro or AirPods Max at a discount, or opt for an Apple Gift Card in some regions. With eligible iPad purchases, buyers can choose between discounts on the Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, or a gift card.

What You Get with Your Purchase

If you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac:

Free AirPods (3rd Gen)

Up to €199 off AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

Or an Apple Gift Card worth up to €150 (available in countries like France, Germany, Spain, and Italy)

If you buy a Mac mini:

Up to €149 off AirPods (2nd/3rd Gen), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

Or a €100 Gift Card

Starting price with education discount: €799

If you buy an iPad Air (M2) or iPad Pro (M4):

Up to €149 off Apple Pencil Pro

€89 off Apple Pencil USB-C

Or a Gift Card up to €100

Starting price for iPad Air: €849

Example accessory pricing with discount:

AirPods 3rd Gen: Free or up to €199 off with Mac

AirPods Pro: Pay the difference, usually €50–€100

Apple Pencil Pro: Up to €149 off with iPad

Apple Gift Card: €150 with Mac, €100 with iPad

Other Benefits for Students and Educators

In addition to the promo, Apple continues to offer:

Up to 10% off Macs and iPads year-round

20% off AppleCare+ with student pricing

Pro Apps Bundle (Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and others) at reduced rates

Apple Music Student Plan with Apple TV+ included

Country Availability and Terms

The 2025 Back to School deal is valid in most European countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. Accessory choices and gift card values may vary slightly depending on the country. The promotion also applies to purchases made during the eligibility period, even if the product is delivered afterward.

To claim the offer:

Verify your status using UNiDAYS or Apple’s education portal

Shop through the Apple Education Store

Choose your accessory or gift card at checkout

Discounts are applied automatically after verification

The promotion stacks with Apple’s existing student pricing, making this one of the best times of the year to buy.