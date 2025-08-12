Apple’s China Manufacturing Gets 3-Month Tariff Break

Apple has secured temporary relief from higher import tariffs on Chinese-made products after President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending the current tariff pause for another 90 days. The move delays a planned increase that would have sharply raised Apple’s costs on goods shipped from China, including components for the upcoming iPhone 17. The extension pushes the deadline to mid-November.

In April, the U.S. set duties on Chinese imports at 145%, and China responded with 125% on American goods, but the decision prevents tariffs from returning to those peak levels. In May, both sides agreed to scale back the tariffs, with the U.S. lowering rates to 30% and China to 10%. Monday’s extension keeps Apple’s China import tariffs at around ten times their pre-Trump level, rather than the fiftyfold jump that would have occurred if the pause expired.

Relief for Apple’s Supply Chain

Apple had warned that without an extension, it faced an additional $1.1 billion in tariff costs for fiscal Q4. That estimate came during its July 31 earnings call, where CEO Tim Cook said most of Apple’s products remained under the Section 232 investigation tied to Chinese imports. Cook said the company still faced tariffs linked to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, even though it received exemptions earlier this year.

Even after shifting a significant portion of iPhone production to India to reduce exposure, Apple still absorbed an $800 million tariff hit in fiscal Q3. The company remains unable to move full-scale production or final assembly back to the U.S. on any realistic timeline. In the iPhone 16 cycle, Pro models largely shipped from China, while non-Pro units came from India. However, imports from India face their own tariffs, currently at 25%, with the potential to rise after recent trade tensions with Washington.

Negotiations Still Unsettled

CNBC reported that trade talks in Stockholm in late July made the extension likely, but officials announced it only hours before the previous 90-day pause expired. Trump’s tariff policy has repeatedly shifted, with sudden escalations followed by delays, creating uncertainty for businesses reliant on stable import costs. On Sunday, Trump also urged China to quadruple its purchases of U.S. soybeans, though it remains unclear whether Beijing will comply.

Apple now has a short-term reprieve, but the risk of higher tariffs remains if U.S.-China negotiations stall before November. Any increase could force the company to raise global iPhone prices, particularly for models assembled in China. For now, the extension gives Apple breathing room ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, but the long-term outlook for its China manufacturing remains tied to the unpredictable path of U.S. trade policy.