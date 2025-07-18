Apple’s €14.3 Billion Irish Tax Case Closes After Final Payment

Ireland has officially closed one of the most high-profile antitrust cases in EU history. The country’s Department of Finance confirmed that it has received the entire €14.25 billion ($16.5 billion) from Apple’s escrow account, marking the final chapter of a nine-year legal battle over illegal tax arrangement.

The funds were transferred to the Irish Exchequer on May 9, 2025, with the account formally closed four days later. This final payment ends a saga that began in 2016, when the European Commission ruled that Ireland had granted Apple unlawful tax benefits. Although the case focused on Ireland’s actions, Apple was ordered to repay taxes that should have been collected between 2003 and 2014.

At the core of the dispute was Apple’s practice of funneling EU-wide revenue through Irish subsidiaries, which held the rights to most of the company’s intellectual property. Because of special arrangements with the Irish government, Apple paid a corporate tax rate far below Ireland’s standard 12.5 percent. At one point, the company’s effective tax rate reportedly dropped to just 0.005 percent.

Court Battles and Escrow Fluctuations

After the Commission’s 2016 ruling, Apple and the Irish government appealed. While Apple initially won in the EU’s General Court in 2020, the European Court of Justice overturned that decision in 2024 and reinstated the Commission’s original order.

To comply with legal procedures during the appeal process, Apple placed €14.3 billion into an escrow account in 2018. That account was managed under court supervision, with the agreement that the funds would go to the Irish government if the EU prevailed, or back to Apple if it did not.

The fund’s value fluctuated over time. As The Irish Times reported, it lost significant value in its early years, but recovered €470 million in the 16 months before the account was closed, thanks to improved investment performance and rising interest rates.

EU Commission’s Ruling and Final Transfer

The European Commission originally argued that Apple received a “significant advantage” over competitors through Ireland’s preferential tax treatment, which amounted to illegal state aid under EU rules. Apple’s corporate structure and IP licensing arrangements allowed it to book nearly all EU revenue in Ireland, bypassing higher tax rates in other member states.

As Engadget noted, the Irish Department of Finance announced that, after accounting for fees and operational costs, the final fund balance was transferred to the Exchequer. The total value of these transfers reached €1.567 billion, in addition to the original amount, due to investment returns.

This outcome brings closure to a case that began with an investigation in 2013 and turned into one of the largest tax-related rulings ever handed down by the European Commission. Apple has not issued a new statement on the final payment.