Apple might not be able to launch its first Foldable iPhone Next Year

Apple’s first foldable iPhone now looks more likely in 2027, not 2026, as Apple weighs design tradeoffs and supply timing. We should conclude this as Apple choosing patience over a rushed debut that underdelivers on durability and yield.

In a report cited by The Elec, Japan’s Mizuho Securities says Apple needs more time to lock the hinge and other final specifications before greenlighting mass production. That extended decision window makes a third-quarter 2026 ramp with a September launch difficult, given how tightly Apple sequences component, enclosure, and reliability gates.

Mizuho outlines shrinking panel forecasts, dropping from 13 million to 11 million and now 9 million units, while still leaving a narrow path for a 2026 launch. If Apple launches in 2026, device builds in year one trail panel output by five to seven million units, with the handset targeting a 7.58-inch inner screen and a 5.38-inch cover screen.

What the iPhone 18 timeline says

Mizuho also maps a split iPhone calendar that affects how you plan upgrades and how carriers stage promotions. Apple aims to ship iPhone 18 Pro (check latest rumors here), iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2 in fall 2026, alongside the foldable only if schedules hold and validation lands clean.

Entry iPhone 18 shifts to spring 2027 with a new iPhone 18e, creating a two-season cadence that smooths factory loads and keeps marketing oxygen across the year. You should expect accessory and channel strategies to follow that rhythm, with base models anchoring spring and premium models defining fall.

Why would Apple wait on a foldable?

Hinge reliability remains the make-or-break variable, and Apple historically refuses to compromise on feel, creak, or particulate resistance under long-term torsion. Mizuho notes a panel stack using CoE color filter on encapsulation, a hole display architecture, and LTPO TFT, with Samsung Display supplying foldable panels across the initial run.

Price discipline also shapes volumes, because a launch sticker above two thousand dollars narrows the early adopter pool. Mizuho estimates first-year device production at 5 to 7 million units, even as panel fabs run higher, which implies constrained configurations and tight regional rollouts at launch.

The 2027 arc and a foldable MacBook on the horizon

Apple is treating iPhone 19 as a milestone line tied to the iPhone’s twentieth anniversary in 2027, and the company is developing technologies to mark that moment. The second foldable iPhone reportedly gets cheaper and arrives in fall 2027, assuming the first model meets targets and avoids further delay.

Supply chain activity has also resumed around an 18.9-inch foldable MacBook, with earliest timing around 2028 or 2029 according to Mizuho’s checks. The firm trims 2026 iPhone shipments to 229 million, down seven percent from a 2025 view of 246 million, then models a rebound to 252 million in 2027 as the staggered calendar and anniversary lineup lift demand.