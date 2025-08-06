Apple’s Generative Chatbot Support Is Now Live for Some Users

Apple has quietly launched an experimental AI-based “Support Assistant” inside its Support app, designed to help users quickly troubleshoot common issues. The feature is currently available only to a limited number of iPhone users as part of a controlled early preview.

Accessible through a new “Chat” tab in the app’s navigation bar, the assistant opens with a brief guide and standard disclaimers. Apple warns it may make mistakes. It says it may use any data you share during the conversation, including device details, account info, and chat history, to improve the feature. It may also share some of this data with partners to help deliver support.

Designed for Common Problems, Not Product Rumors

The chatbot handles basic support tasks. It can answer questions about Apple products, assist with settings, and offer troubleshooting steps. If the assistant cannot resolve the issue, users can escalate the chat to a human support representative.

It will not answer questions unrelated to Apple support. That includes queries about future product launches or speculative features.

Apple emphasizes that this is still an experimental tool. Users should verify any critical information it provides. The limited rollout also suggests Apple is focused on gathering controlled feedback before a broader launch.

Preview Now Available for a Select Few

There is no timeline for a wider release. Apple has not said when more users in the U.S. or internationally might gain access. For now, the preview is available only to a small group of iPhone users.

Weeks ago, hints of this feature surfaced through code strings found in the Support app. Those clues pointed to a generative model-based assistant, and that has now become a live test.

The early preview was first reported by MacRumors, after a reader named Gatlyn discovered the feature in the app. MacRumors confirmed the rollout is limited and remains in testing.

Apple has not provided additional details on how long the preview will last or what criteria determine user access. What’s clear is that the company is exploring how generative AI fits into its broader support strategy.