Apple’s Global Supply Chain Chief to Retire After 24 Years

Apple Inc.’s global supply chain procurement chief, Dan Rosckes, is set to retire after 24 years with the company. Rosckes, who holds the title of vice president of global sourcing and supply management, recently informed staff of his impending departure.

David Tom, Rosckes’ top deputy in recent years, will succeed him in this role. Tom joined Apple in 2003 on the legal team and has been leading the procurement of silicon, wireless components, and batteries.

Rosckes has been instrumental in obtaining components and negotiating agreements with suppliers, playing a vital role in Apple’s strategy of driving hard bargains with vendors to maintain high-profit margins on products like iPhones and iPads.

This change comes amid a series of executive departures at Apple over the past two years, though the rate has slowed in 2024. It also follows the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri will step down from his role at the end of this year. But if you already didn’t know it, if someone is leaving Apple, Apple keeps them attached to the company somehow.

As a vice president, Rosckes is one of about 100 executives assisting Apple’s senior management team in daily operations. His departure and Tom’s promotion represent significant shifts in a critical area of Apple’s business operations.

Apple has not officially commented on these changes.

