Apple’s Keyboard Learns and Suggests Curse Words if You Use Them Often

iOS autocorrect, long known for avoiding profanity, now suggests curse words if you’ve typed them often enough. Users report that Apple’s keyboard has shifted from blocking swearing to learning from your behavior. It now treats curse words like any other term, offering them as suggestions during typing.

The change appears to be tied to personal usage patterns. If you frequently use explicit language, your keyboard may learn and suggest those words. This happens without any setup in “Text Replacement” or manual input. That has left some users surprised, thinking their keyboards were bugged or modified.

Personal Dictionary Tracks Your Habits

Image Credits: Reddit

The iPhone keyboard builds a personal dictionary over time. When you use a word repeatedly, it gets saved. That includes profanity. If you don’t want your keyboard to suggest those words, the only solution is to reset the keyboard dictionary. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Keyboard Dictionary.

Many users assumed this behavior came from text replacements, but it doesn’t. The suggestions stem from machine learning within iOS that adapts to how you type. Resetting the keyboard dictionary is the only way to clear explicit suggestions. No separate toggle currently exists to filter offensive words alone.

Behavior Emerged in iOS 18

This change started showing up in iOS 18. Some say it’s helpful. Others find it inappropriate, especially when the keyboard makes bold assumptions in professional or shared settings.

Autocorrect now reflects how you type, not what Apple thinks you should type. If you want a clean keyboard, you’ll need to clean up your input.