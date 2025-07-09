Apple’s Mac Sales Jump 21%, But Lenovo, HP, and Dell Stay Ahead

Apple posted the strongest year-over-year growth among the top five global PC vendors in the second quarter of 2025, shipping 6.2 million units. That’s a 21.4% increase over the same period last year. But despite the surge, it remained in fourth place overall with a 9.1% market share, behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

The broader PC market grew 6.5% year-over-year, reaching 68.4 million units shipped worldwide, according to preliminary data from IDC. While most regions saw growth, the U.S. market flatlined. IDC attributes this to earlier front-loaded demand as companies rushed shipments ahead of expected import tariffs.

U.S. Market Hits Pause, Global Demand Holds

PC Shipments in Q2 | Source: IDC

Apple’s gains came as the rest of the market moved cautiously. Lenovo led global shipments with 17 million units, followed by HP with 14.1 million and Dell with 9.8 million. ASUS, in fifth place, also posted strong growth at 16.7%.

In the U.S., vendors saw zero growth in Q2. “We expected the US market to cool down this quarter given the inventory buildup to begin the year, but what we’re witnessing here might highlight US PC demand slowing down in anticipation of the import tariffs looming deadline,” said Jean Philippe Bouchard, research vice president at IDC.

The inventory buildup from earlier quarters created a backlog that is now slowing new shipments. Buyers are also hesitant, bracing for possible price increases tied to tariffs. That has led to a cautious outlook for the second half of the year.

Possible Promotions Ahead Despite Price Pressures

IDC suggests vendors may roll out promotions in Q3, even as tariffs drive prices up. “No one wants to sit on their heels and potentially miss an opportunity, but at the same time it is very risky carrying inventory,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president at IDC. “Price increases will likely be dispersed over time and geography depending on vendor strategy, which can potentially lead to some attractive promotions as a way to clear inventory backups.”

Despite these uncertainties, global demand outside the U.S. remains steady. Many regions are experiencing a refresh cycle, with aging PCs being replaced and Windows 11 upgrades continuing to drive purchases.