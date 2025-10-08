Apple’s MacBook Air M4 Gets Record Prime Day Price Cut at $799

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 has joined Amazon’s October Prime Day lineup with one of the most aggressive discounts yet. The 13-inch model, usually priced at $999, now sells for $799 — a $200 drop that marks its lowest price since launch.

The 2025 MacBook Air keeps Apple’s design philosophy intact: thin, quiet, and efficient. Built around the M4 chip, it pairs a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU to handle creative work, multitasking, and app-heavy workflows without strain. The fanless design keeps it silent even under load, and the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp text and vibrant color reproduction that stands out among ultraportables.

The model on sale comes with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage, which is enough for most users. Apple has also discounted higher configurations, including the 512GB version at $999 and a 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD variant at $1,199. Each option maintains the same lightweight 2.7-pound body and aluminum finish.

Built for Apple Intelligence

This generation marks the first Air to fully integrate Apple Intelligence, the company’s built-in AI system. It lets you write and organize content, summarize emails, and communicate naturally across apps. More importantly, Apple emphasizes that all processing happens on-device or through private cloud servers, keeping user data out of reach from third parties.

You’ll also find familiar Mac comforts: a backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, MagSafe 3 charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Battery life stretches up to 18 hours, making it a reliable travel companion for long workdays or flights.

A Strong Showing for Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Day typically highlights gadgets and accessories, but Apple’s participation with its newest MacBook Air adds weight to this year’s event. For shoppers waiting to upgrade from Intel or M2-era Macs, this deal makes the M4 generation more accessible without sacrificing power or battery performance.

With Apple’s AI push gaining traction and macOS Sequoia expanding device support, the M4 MacBook Air stands as one of the most practical Prime Day purchases you can make this season.