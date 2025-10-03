Apple’s Notes App gets faster text editing with iOS 26.1 Swipe Gestures

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.1 update is shaping up to be more useful than many expected. The latest addition hidden inside the public beta is a small but impactful change. It is a new swipe gesture that lets you pull up the Notes app’s text editing menu much faster.

If you use Notes often, you know how clunky the editing process could feel before iOS 26. The menu that appears after you highlight text once required multiple swipes to reveal formatting tools, replacement suggestions, or additional actions like “Select All.” With iOS 26, Apple improved this by consolidating those tools into a single dropdown, which appears when you tap the arrow icon on the right side of the menu.

Now, iOS 26.1 builds on that update. Instead of tapping the arrow, you can simply swipe left on the editing menu to open the full set of options. The gesture feels more natural and reduces the number of steps required to reach the tools you need.

User Discovery Highlights the Change

The new gesture was first spotted by BetaProfiles, who shared their findings on X. According to their post, the swipe action instantly expands the editing menu, eliminating the need to stretch your thumb across the screen or repeatedly tap through nested options.

Great to see iOS 26.1 Beta lets you swipe left to quickly open the full edit menu. pic.twitter.com/l0I3EfQsjT — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) October 2, 2025

The improvement matters more than it might seem at first glance. Many users built muscle memory around swiping left from earlier versions of iOS. This update restores that familiar movement while making the process faster. It also helps people who use larger iPhones, where tapping the small arrow icon can be awkward with one hand.

Works Beyond Notes

Although the change was first spotted in Notes, the gesture isn’t limited to a single app. It works in any app that uses the standard iOS text editing system. That means you’ll see the same improvement in Messages, Mail, or any third-party app that relies on Apple’s default text editor.

The edit menu still offers the same options:

Cut, Copy, Paste : Access them instantly with the swipe gesture.

: Access them instantly with the swipe gesture. Select All and Replace : Quickly manage large sections of text.

: Quickly manage large sections of text. Format and Autofill: Adjust styles or use Siri suggestions without digging through menus.

For anyone who edits documents, takes notes on the go, or works with text-heavy apps, this change should make day-to-day tasks smoother.

Apple hasn’t announced a final release date for iOS 26.1, but with the public beta already available, the update should arrive soon. And while it’s not a headline-grabbing feature, this subtle tweak is a reminder that Apple still focuses on small usability improvements that make iOS feel more intuitive.