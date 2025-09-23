Apple’s Restore Fund Invests in US Forests to Fight Climate Change

Apple is investing in the restoration and sustainable management of the Gualala River Forest in Mendocino County, California. The project expands the company’s Restore Fund, which now supports two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture efforts across six continents.

Scaling Nature-Based Carbon Removal

The Gualala River Forest is part of California’s coastal redwood region, home to hundreds of wildlife species and a source of livelihood for local communities. Through the partnership, The Conservation Fund will manage the forest while Apple receives carbon credits from its growth. These credits will help Apple reach its Apple 2030 goal of becoming fully carbon neutral.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said:

“Forests are one of the most powerful technologies we have for removing carbon from the atmosphere. Our global investments in nature are leveraging that technology while supporting communities, stimulating local economies, and enhancing biodiversity.”

Protecting U.S. Forests

Larry Selzer, president and CEO of The Conservation Fund, warned, “America’s forests are under immense pressure, with 13 million acres at risk of vanishing by 2050.” He called the Apple partnership “a powerful model for protecting working forests” that can be replicated nationwide.

Apple has already surpassed 60 percent of its global emissions reduction target and, together with suppliers such as TSMC and Murata, aims to remove 9.6 million metric tons of carbon annually by 2030.

Global Commitments

Beyond the United States, Apple funds projects worldwide. These include mangrove restoration in India, support for the Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots program, and new collaborations with The Nature Conservancy to improve climate monitoring tools.

By linking global climate goals with local forest management, Apple is positioning conservation as both an environmental and economic investment.