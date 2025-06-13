Apple’s Software Chief: iPad Isn’t Meant to Be a Mac

Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi made it clear: putting macOS on the iPad would compromise what makes the iPad unique. He argued that the iPad’s success stems from its touch-first, streamlined design. Adding macOS complexity would undermine the experience users value most which is ease, clarity, and simplicity.

Federighi dismissed the idea of dual-booting macOS on the iPad, even though the device now runs on the same M-series chips found in Macs. He warned that hardware similarity does not justify blending two fundamentally different software models. iPadOS and macOS serve different needs and should stay separate.

Apple Doubles Down on the iPad’s Identity

In an interview by The Talk Show Live during WWDC, Federighi emphasized that the iPad is “the best touch computer,” while the Mac is “the best keyboard and mouse computer.” He said Apple avoids turning the iPad into a lighter version of the Mac. Instead, Apple is expanding iPad capabilities in ways that preserve its touch-first design.

This year’s iPadOS 26 shows that approach. Background task support, which Federighi called “probably the single best feature ever” for power users, allows advanced performance without losing user control. Apps must declare when they run tasks, display progress, and allow users to cancel them. This keeps users aware and in charge.

Complexity When You Want It, Simplicity When You Don’t

Federighi noted that iPad users have different needs. Some prefer full-screen immersion. Others want advanced multitasking. iPadOS now supports many windows, and Stage Manager allows flexible layouts similar to the Mac. But for users who prefer simplicity, the system still offers a clean, focused experience.

“We want to retain all the simplicity of the iPad,” he said, “but still allow iPad users who want to go deeper and go further to push it at their own pace.”

On merging iPad and Mac software, Federighi stood firm. “With macOS, you’d lose what makes iPad iPad.” While the two platforms borrow ideas from each other, their identities remain distinct by design.