Apple’s Super Bowl Commercials

It’s Super Bowl Sunday (almost), and the adverts are as much a part of the occasion as the sport. In years gone by Apple has had some spectacular ones. There is, of course, only one place to start.

1984 – The Super Bowl Advert That Introduced the Macintosh

There is not much more that needs to be said about this iconic ad. It aired during the third quarter of the game – the only time the full clip appeared on national television.

Lemmings – Launching The Macintosh Office

How do you follow that. Well, in 1985 Apple ran ‘Lemmings’ which told people about the forthcoming Macintosh Office. It aired just after kick-off but did not go down particularly well.

HAL

Apple did not run another Super Bowl add for 14 years. Then, in 1999, it ran HAL, explaining that only a Macintosh could resist the ‘millennium bug’.

Apple has not run a Super Bowl ad since. Will we see that change this year?