Updated Version of Apple Maps Arrives

Apple unveiled an overhauled version of Apple Maps on Wednesday. U.S. users will now have faster and more accurate navigation, along with fuller views of items like roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls.

New ‘Maps’ Features Arrive

There are a number of new features in the updated version of Maps. Users can now ‘Look Around’ in a number of major cities (shown above). It means people worldwide can stroll through New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, and Oahu on their device. More cities will be added in the future.

If there are restaurants or other locations in a city you particularly like, they can now be compiled into ‘Collections’. These lists are shareable, so you can pass your recommendations on to friends.

There is also a new ‘Favorites’ feature. Save a location you visit often, and top and go via the home page.

Other new features include:

Real-time Transit

Share ETA

Flight Status

Indoor Maps for airports and malls

Siri Natural Langauge Guidance

Photo-realistic, immersive, 3D ‘Flyver’ view

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services said: