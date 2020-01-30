Foxconn Works to Maintain Production Following Coronavirus Outbreak

Foxconn insisted that it will be able to maintain production as China battled to contain the coronavirus outbreak (via Reuters). The iPhone manufacturer has a major facility in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Foxconn Maintaining Production

In a statement Tuesday, Foxconn said:

We do not comment on our specific production practices, but we can confirm that we have measures in place to ensure that we can continue to meet all global manufacturing obligations.

The company explained that its factories in China continue to work in line with holiday schedules. China extended the Lunar New Year holiday until February 2. This is in a bid to stop large gatherings and limit the coronavirus outbreak.