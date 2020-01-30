EU Lawmakers Push For Common Mobile Charger

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for a common charger standard in Europe (via Reuters). The lawmakers very clearly had Apple in their sights when making the decision.

Apple in the European Union

Apple Opposes EU Calls For Standard Charger

The resolution passed 582-40. It urged the EU’s making body, the European Commission to introduce new laws for standard chargers by July 2020. It noted that while voluntary agreements within the tech industry had in fact reduced the number of charger types, there was still no one common standard. Apple has opposed calls for a common charger in Europe.

paikinho
Member
paikinho

Not even certain there will be any connectors in the near future. Maybe everything just becomes wireless doing a complete end around of all of the regulation. Or will they mandate that there must be a connector?

Vote Up1Vote Down 
10 hours ago
lkrupp215
Member
lkrupp215

So whatever the idiots come up with as a "standard" Apple simply makes an adapter to convert to Lighting. Mic drop.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
13 hours ago
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

RS 232 to Lightning 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down 
13 hours ago
1252
Member
1252

As Apple has USB's on iPads where is the logic to stick with Lightning on iPhones? Just don't tell me that Lightning is a Great American Connector!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
10 hours ago