Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone Expands to Five More European Countries

Apple has extended its Tap to Pay on iPhone service to five additional European countries, further simplifying in-person, contactless transactions for merchants. The technology is now available in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Monaco, and Norway.



This expansion allows businesses of any size, from small vendors to larger retailers, to accept payments directly on their iPhones without needing any extra hardware like a traditional card reader or payment terminal.



The move empowers millions of merchants to leverage the device they already own to conduct business more efficiently and securely, whether they are operating from a fixed location or on the go. This expansion brings the total number of regions supporting the feature to 43.

Seamless Integration for Merchants

To get started, merchants need an iPhone Xs or a later model running the latest version of iOS. The system works through partner-enabled iOS applications, which are integrated with leading payment platforms and app developers.



When a customer is ready to check out, the merchant simply opens the app on their iPhone and prompts the customer to present their payment method. The customer can then hold their contactless credit or debit card, their own iPhone, an Apple Watch, or another digital wallet near the merchant’s device. The payment is processed instantly and securely using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

Partnerships and Payment Network Support

Apple has collaborated with a host of major payment platforms to enable this launch. In the new regions, partners include SumUp, Revolut, Adyen, BNP Paribas, Nexi, PayPal, Stripe, Surfboard Payments, and Viva.com, with availability varying by country.



The service is compatible with major payment networks such as American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. In Norway, the service also supports BankAxept through Surfboard Payments, ensuring broad compatibility for local payment preferences. This collaborative approach ensures that businesses can easily integrate Tap to Pay into their existing workflows.

A Focus on Privacy and Security

Security remains a cornerstone of Apple’s payment solutions. Tap to Pay on iPhone is built with the same privacy-focused technology that underpins Apple Pay.



All transaction data is encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, a dedicated hardware component designed to keep sensitive information safe. Crucially, Apple does not have access to what is being purchased or who is making the purchase, ensuring that customer and merchant data remains private. This commitment to security provides peace of mind for both businesses and their customers, fostering trust in the digital payment ecosystem.