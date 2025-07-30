Apple’s Weibo Account Posts Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Ad by Mistake

Apple’s official support account on Weibo posted a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 ad on Tuesday, stirring confusion and mockery across Chinese social media. The video promoted Samsung’s latest foldable phone, not an Apple product, and appeared under Apple’s verified handle. After users noticed the error, the account quickly removed the post.

The ad looked polished and intentional, which only made the mistake more noticeable. Viewers immediately began sharing screenshots and clips, turning the mishap into a trending topic online.

Likely a Shared Marketing Agency

Here’s what likely happened. A third-party marketing agency that handles content for both Apple and Samsung in China seems to have uploaded the wrong file. Instead of double-checking the content, someone pushed it live.

Agencies often juggle multiple clients. When teams cut corners or skip checks, these mistakes slip through. In this case, the slip-up involved two direct competitors, making the fallout even more awkward.

Timing Couldn’t Be Worse for Apple

A mix-up occurred when China's official "Apple Support" Weibo account accidentally posted a promotional video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, which was later promptly taken down. pic.twitter.com/CvxT0EVWx7 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2025

This isn’t just a funny mistake. The timing matters. Samsung dominates the foldable phone market right now, and Apple hasn’t entered that space yet. The error, even if brief, gave Samsung’s product a spotlight on Apple’s own turf.

Apple’s foldable device may feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch outer screen, titanium chassis, dual rear cameras, and Touch ID. It’s expected to launch in September 2026 under the iPhone 18 lineup.

Though brief, the Weibo error has fueled conversation about the state of Apple’s foldable ambitions and served as an unexpected win for Samsung’s visibility in the Chinese market.