AT&T Offers $15 Prepaid Plan Through Pandemic

For a limited time, AT&T is offering a US$15/month prepaid plan that gives people 2GB of data with unlimited talk and text. This is for new and existing customers.

AT&T Prepaid Plan

The plan was created to help people deal with tough financial situations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. AT&T doesn’t share how long this will last, however.

An automatic 10GB per month of additional data for 60 days is being added temporarily to existing customers’ capped phone plans and for new customers who activate capped phone plans prior to April 26. New customers activating capped phone plans after April 26 will temporarily receive an extra 10 GB of additional data for 30 days. Customers with an Unlimited Plus plan with Mobile Hotspot data and new customers who activate on the Unlimited Plus plan prior to April 26 will temporarily receive 10GB of additional Mobile Hotspot per month for 60 days. New customers who activate after April 26 will temporarily receive an additional 10GB of data for 30 days.



To get started, visit its website or use the MyATT app.

Further Reading

[Apple Launches COVID-19 Screening Tool on App Store and the Web]

[iPhone 5G Component Makers Deny Being Told to Delay Production]