Apple Launches COVID-19 Screening Tool on App Store and the Web

Apple on Friday launched both an app (iOS and iPadOS) called Apple COVID-19 and a website screening tool for COVID-19, the disease that can develop from exposure to Coronavirus. Both the app and website use information from the CDC to, “help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19.” Apple said it worked with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA to develop the screening tools.

The short version of what the app and website do is ask very simple questions, for either yourself or someone you are helping use the screening tool, and then provide information and recommendations based on current CDC guidelines. The iOS and iPadOS apps are free downloads, but require Apple devices. The website version of the screening tool can be accessed by any modern web browser, and is also free.

“The app and website also offer access to resources to help people stay informed and get the support they need,” Apple said in a press release. “Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms. In addition, they will learn the most up-to-date information from the CDC like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms.”

As noted, the questions are quite simple, and the process takes just a few minutes. After going through the process myself, the website recommended that I practice social distancing and monitor myself for symptoms, as shown in the screenshot below.