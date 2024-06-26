Beats app for Android Adds Support for Beats Pill and Solo Buds

Apple is rolling out a new update for the Beats app for Android, timed perfectly with the recent launch of Beats products. The updated app lets Android users connect and manage the new Beats Solo Buds and the latest Beats Pill speaker.

Users can quickly pair their devices, check battery levels, and adjust settings with just a tap. It also allows users to create widgets on their Android home screens and locate their Beats if they misplace them. In addition, the Beats app lets users control features like Noise Cancellation, Equalization, and Sound Profiles.

You can also manually update Beats devices’ firmware manually from the app, which iPhones and iPads don’t support. This way, you can always check for updates and install whenever available.

The Beats app now supports the new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Pill, and is compatible with the following Beats products: Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, BeatsX and Beats Pill.

The Beats app is available on the Google Play Store and works with Android devices running 9 or newer. Apple hopes these updates will improve the experience for users who love their Beats gear.