Apple Launches Back to School Promo in Europe with Free Beats Headphones

Apple launched its annual back to school promo in Europe, offering students and teachers a pair of free Beats headphones with the purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro. Customers can choose between Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 models. The offer is on top of the discounted pricing on the Mac or iPad Pro available to students and teachers through Apple’s education store. Current pricing includes discounts up to £270 on a new Mac, and up to £59 on a new iPad in the UK. In Euro countries, students and teachers can save €328 on new Mac, and up to €68 on a new iPad Pro. The offer mirrors the U.S. back-to-school promo launched in July.

Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats Sales Hit Fortune 500 Level

Apple Watch sales, along with AirPods and Beats headphones have hit Fortune 500 level, which means they’re bringing in over US$5 billion to Apple’s “other products” category. Company CEO Tim Cook shared that detail during the company’s second fiscal quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Judge Rejects Monster's Claims in Beats Lawsuit

Monster logo with crying baby

Monster Cable founder Noel Lee got a double-dose of disappointment: first, he missed out on a big cash win when Apple bought Beats, and now his lawsuit alleging the headphone maker scammed him out of that deal is on the rocks. The judge overseeing the case tossed out his claims only days before the scheduled trial which is now focused on whether Monster should have to pay Beats’ legal expenses.