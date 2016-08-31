Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.
Apple Reportedly Designing Over-the-ear Headphones to Compete with its Own Beats Brand
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is working on a new over-the-ear wireless headphones design that’ll ship with its own logo instead of under the Beats brand.
Jimmy Iovine Leaving Apple, CES 2018 Predictions - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-05
Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Jimmy Iovine is planning to leave Apple, plus they offer up some CES 2018 predictions.
Apple Unveils Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Apple quietly introduced a new addition to its Beats headphones lineup on Labor Day: the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.
Apple Launches Back to School Promo in Europe with Free Beats Headphones
Apple launched its annual back to school promo in Europe, offering students and teachers a pair of free Beats headphones with the purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro. Customers can choose between Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 models. The offer is on top of the discounted pricing on the Mac or iPad Pro available to students and teachers through Apple’s education store. Current pricing includes discounts up to £270 on a new Mac, and up to £59 on a new iPad in the UK. In Euro countries, students and teachers can save €328 on new Mac, and up to €68 on a new iPad Pro. The offer mirrors the U.S. back-to-school promo launched in July.
Apple Includes Free Beats Headphones with Back to School Mac, iPad Purchase
Apple launched its 2017 back to school deal on Wednesday, and this year you can get a pair of BeatsX headphones when you buy a Mac or iPad Pro.
Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats Sales Hit Fortune 500 Level
Apple Watch sales, along with AirPods and Beats headphones have hit Fortune 500 level, which means they’re bringing in over US$5 billion to Apple’s “other products” category. Company CEO Tim Cook shared that detail during the company’s second fiscal quarter earnings report on Tuesday.
Judge Rejects Monster's Claims in Beats Lawsuit
Monster Cable founder Noel Lee got a double-dose of disappointment: first, he missed out on a big cash win when Apple bought Beats, and now his lawsuit alleging the headphone maker scammed him out of that deal is on the rocks. The judge overseeing the case tossed out his claims only days before the scheduled trial which is now focused on whether Monster should have to pay Beats’ legal expenses.