Beats Solo 4 Tipped To Feature USB-C, Improved Audio at $199

Apple has been long-speculated to be working on Beats Solo 4 headphones, the successor to Beats Solo 3 — released about eight years ago next to the original AirPods. But we didn’t hear much about progress in these years until a code string iOS 17.4 suggested that it’s coming, and more recently, it appeared in the FCC listings hinting at an imminent launch.

While there have been whispers about its design and features, 9to5Mac has now spilled the beans, giving some scoop on what to expect before the official launch. Moreover, it seems the upcoming headphones might have some changes on the inside while staying pretty similar on the outside. But reports say it will have cozy UltraPlush ear cushions, corroborating previous tipped renders.

What to Expect from the Upcoming Beats Solo 4

Per report, Beats Solo 4 could have major improvements, especially in terms of sound quality, and longer battery life, and it will also feature USB-C. Speaking of better sound quality, it may boast custom-built 40mm transducers which will help produce clarity and immersive audio experience, and if things go well, we might also see the headphones upgrade to Spatial Audio. In addition, it may offer up to 50 hours of playback time, a major improvement over its predecessor’s 40 hours of playback. That said, you may enjoy up to five hours of wireless playback by charging the headphones for roughly 10 minutes.

The USB-C port could be used for both charging and audio playback, and there are speculations that Beats Solo 4 will retain the 3.5mm audio port alongside the USB-C. What’s more, it will feature Bluetooth 5.3. Plus, as has been the case with other Beats headphones, you can always track down and locate your Beats Solo 4 with Find My. Now coming to the price point, it’s tipped to come at $199.99, which I believe is a fair price for the product given its brand image and integration with Apple and beyond.

Apple has yet to announce an official release date, but the report suggests Beats Solo 4 could debut early next month on May 2.

