Limited-Edition Beats Headphones Celebrating NBA’s 75th Anniversary Drop Saturday

A limited-edition version of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones will drop on Saturday, February 19. They celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary ahead of Sunday’s All-Star game. The Apple-owned brand has collaborated with Canada’s Better Gift Shop on the project.

NBA 75th Anniversary Beats Earphones Available Online and in Select Stores

As the pictures above and below show, both the Better and NBA logos appear on the headphones in a blue and red colorway over a cream canvas. The charging case and outer packaging have a similar theme. They use an abstract interpretation of the basketball league’s logo by artist Shay Semple.

The NBA 75th anniversary limited edition Powerbeats Pro cost US$249.95 or CA$329.95. As well as being available online from both Beats and the NBA, they will be stocked at the Better Gift Shop (Toronto, Canada), Dover Street Market (Los Angeles), and NOTRE (Chicago).

Commenting, Avi Gold, founder of Better Gift Shop, said:

At Better, we strive to push boundaries and authenticate representation—and this collaboration does exactly that. Working with artist Shay Semple, one of the first to incorporate hand-painted artwork onto a Beats charging case, made this even more special. From a young age, I grew up being inspired by so many subcultures, music genres and watching NBA games, fueled by their energy. Now, it feels so surreal to see life come full circle.

The Powerbeats Pro boast 24-hour battery life, Fast Fuel charging, Class 1 Bluetooth, enhanced mics, and are powered by the Apple H1 chip.

[Image credit: Liam Macrae]