New fragment design Beats Flex Dropping November 18

For the second time this year, fragment design and Beats by Dre have a collaboration. The latest one is a limited-edition, black-on-black Beats Flex which will become available via Apple on Thursday, November 18.

The special-edition Beats Flex earbuds feature Hiroshi Fujiwara’s sleek black-on-black design alongside the iconic fragment design double lightning logo. According to the Beats website:

The bold direction also extends to the packaging and includes a co-branded decal inside. Hiroshi has made a career out of artful disturbance — stripping everything down to its core to uncover what is most essential, meaningful, and beautiful in every product he designs.

There’s also a new video showing off the sleek design: