Apple to Debut Special Edition Powerbeats Pro in Fun Duo-Tone Colors

Apple has maintained its Beats by Dre brand over the years, even as it promotes its own AirPods accessories. While some Beats product have come and gone, new collaborations pop up from time to time. The latest sees the popular Powerbeats Pro gaining special edition models designed in collaboration with fashion designer Melody Ehsani.

New Special Edition Powerbeats Pro in Fun Duo-Tone Colors

The new addition to the Powerbeats Pro lineup was designed in partnership with hit fashion designer Melody Ehsani. They’ll be available in two duo-tone color variants, pink/red and blue/yellow. Both feature an eye logo and “secret handwritten messages” by Ehsani. The product images shown feature the line, “If you can read this you’re too close.”

Ehsani is well-known for her sport lifestyle brand of jewelry, footwear and clothing designs. Previously, she partnered with Nike, Jordan Brand and Rebook. Vogue, Hyperbeast, LA Times, Flaunt and more have featured Ehsani’s designs.

These earbuds are fitness-focused, designed with athletes in mind. They feature silicone ear tips and earhooks to keep them in place even while you’re active. They’re IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

The Powerbeats Pro lineup includes Apple’s H1 chip for spatial audio, fast device switching and more. This is the same chip integrated in Apple’s AirPods and first-generation AirPods Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro offers an updated version, the H2, but Apple hasn’t yet included that chip in any other accessories.

The earbuds should offer nine hours of listening time, plus an additional 15 hours with the included charging case.

Beats’ Latest Collab to Launch November 11

In the past, Apple’s Beats by Dre brand has offered limited editions celebrating the NBA’s 75th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of streetwear retailer Union. The Beats Fit Pro lineup recently garnered a collaboration with celebrity Kim Kardashian.

Apple says the special edition Powerbeats Pro will launch Nov. 11. There was no pricing information available at time of publication. However, the standard Powerbeats Pro earbuds normally retail for $249.95 in the U.S. Right now, they’re available for $50 off from Apple. The original colors are also available from Amazon for $179.95.