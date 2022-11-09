Apple Music Names Bad Bunny Artist of the Year 2022, Curates Special Content for Fans

Today, Apple Music has announced that Bad Bunny is Artist of the Year for 2022. To celebrate, the streaming service has curated a wealth of content celebrating the rapper and singer.

The global recording artist has been recognized by Apple Music for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, as well as his “seismic” impact on Pop around the globe.

Apple Music Names Bad Bunny Artist of the Year 2022

Apple Music has announce that global recording artist Bad Bunny has earned Artist of the Year for 2022. Bunny’s sixth and latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is not only Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022, but is now the biggest Latin album of all time.

Apple Music stated in a press release,

We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022, said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.

In celebration of Bad Bunny’s win, Apple Music shared a special section within the app dedicated to the Puerto Rican artist. Featuring a “Best of” section which includes a plethora of the artist’s work on the streaming service, the new section also features Bad Bunny’s interview with Ebro Darden, as well as the section “Spotlight on Puerto Rico”, which features other artists and tracks.

You can find Apple Music’s new Bad Bunny Artist of the Year page here.

The new section also features a spotlight on Reggaeton music, as well as a selection of past Apple Music Award winners. This includes The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R.

Additional Bad Bunny Content and More

Furthermore, Bad Bunny is also taking over the La Fórmula playlist, wherein the artist handpicks their favorite artists and tracks. This includes music from Mike Towers, Raw Alegandro, Mora and more. Apple Music 1 is also featuring a wealth of Bad Bunny content, including early interviews, specials and archival programming.

Lastly, Apple Music also shared Bad Bunny’s largest moments on the streaming service.

This includes:

Bad Bunny is the biggest Latin artist of all time by streams worldwide on Apple Music.

Upon its release on May 6, 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti became the biggest Latin album of all time on Apple Music, holding the record for first-day streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny has logged 22 songs on the Daily Top 100: Global, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist.

Bad Bunny’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide — more than any other Latin artist. He’s hit the top 10 of the chart in 77 countries.

44 of Bad Bunny’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe, and three of his songs have hit No. 1 on the Global chart — more than any other Latin artist.

Bad Bunny holds the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 Latin albums by first-day streams.

In February 2018, Bad Bunny became Apple Music’s first Latin Up Next artist for the platform’s rising artist program.

He also served as the debut host for Trap Kingz, the first Spanish-language global radio show on Beats 1 radio, and hosted the show’s first six episodes in 2017.

What are you listening to on Apple Music? Let us know in the comments.